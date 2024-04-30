Man booked for sharing morphed obscene pictures of a student with his family members

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered a case against an unidentified person who allegedly sent morphed obscene pictures of a 17-year-old student along with his family members and relatives on their phones, and demanded money from them, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused sent the morphed photos of the Class 12 student with his mother and other relatives on their Instagram accounts. The miscreant demanded money from the youth and others for not uploading the pictures online, he said.

The teenager then approached the police after receiving calls from his friends and relatives, informing him about the obscene pictures. In the meantime, the accused had sent him a QR code scanner on his Instagram account and asked him to send money online if he wanted to get the pictures deleted.

The student sent one rupee on his QR code and then filed a complaint with the police.

During the probe, police found that a man, using an Instagram ID with the name Prateek Singh, had been cheating people also with his act and received money from them.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 419 (cheating by personation), 385 (extortion), Information Technology Act and other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act has been registered against the man, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI ZA MVG NP