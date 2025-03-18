Man booked for shooting objectionable videos of neighbours in Thane district

Thane, Mar 18 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 28-year-old man for allegedly shooting objectionable videos of his neighbours without their knowledge in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Sunday registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused, Sachin Dyanu Jadhav, under sections 77 (voyeurism), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2)(criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, an official said.

He said that on March 15, the accused shot objectionable videos of a couple who lived in his building without their knowledge.

A probe is underway, and no arrest has been made in the case, the official said. PTI COR ARU