Man booked for social media post insulting Tricolour

Kaushambi (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) A man was booked on Saturday for posting a social media message allegedly demeaning the national flag, police here said.

According to Circle Officer Shivank Singh, some locals informed police about an objectionable post about the national flag made on a social media account under the name Govind Kumar.

Manjhanpur Police took cognisance of the matter and registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The accused is absconding and a police team has been deputed to track and arrest him, Singh said.