Man booked for stalking, molesting schoolgirl

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly stalking and molesting a 12-year-old schoolgirl, an official said.

Advertisment

The case against the accused, identified as Safiullah Matiullah Ansari (22), was registered at Shantinagar police station on Tuesday, he said.

"On October 19, Ansari first accosted the victim and touched her inappropriately on the playground of her school. Three days later, when she was returning home from school after her exam along with her aunts, the accused followed her and teased her," the police official said.

When the girl's aunts objected to his behaviour, he abused them and the minor, and warned them of dire consequences, he said.

Advertisment

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim and her family members, a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 126(2) (wrongful restraint) ,74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 78 (stalking) and 351 (criminal intimidation), besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Investigation into the case is on, he said. PTI COR NP