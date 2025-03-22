Man booked for submitting fabricated documents for pre-arrest bail in Thane court

Thane, Mar 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man for allegedly furnishing fabricated and false documents with his pre-arrest bail plea in a court in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by a court official, the police on Thursday registered a case against Krishna Peinurkar under sections 318(4)(cheating by personation), 336(2) (forgery), 227(giving false evidence) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, an official said.

According to the police, the alleged accused applied for pre-arrest bail on February 18, and attached affidavits and other relevant documents with the application.

The official said during verification, the documents were found to be fabricated and false.

He said a probe is underway, and no arrest has been made in the case. PTI COR ARU