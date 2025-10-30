Man booked for submitting letter with fake signature of DCM Pawar to obtain funds

Beed, Oct 30 (PTI) A man was booked in Beed in Maharashtra for allegedly submitting a letter with a fake signature of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to obtain District Planning Committee (DPC) funds amounting to Rs 1 crore for development works, a police official said on Thursday.

The Shivajinagar police station official identified the accused as Ashok Waghmare of Lahamewadi in Majgaon tehsil.

"In his complaint, district planning officer Sudhakar Chinchane said the accused approached him in July with a letter addressed to the collector. The letter, carrying what appeared to be the Deputy Chief Minister's signature, recommended immediate approval of 10 works of Rs10 lakh each for Lahamewadi village through District Planning Committee (DPC) funds," he said.

"When Chinchane sought verification from deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar's office, he was told no such letter had been issued. A case has been registered under relevant sections in connection with this forgery and further probe is underway," the official added. PTI COR BNM