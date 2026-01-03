Man booked for threatening Navi Mumbai civic poll official

Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) A man was booked for allegedly issuing threats and trying to tarnish the reputation of the election officer for Ghansoli division in Navi Mumbai, a civic official said on Saturday.

Polls to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will be held on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day.

"A criminal case was registered against an individual for allegedly intimidating and slandering Kalpana Gode, Election Officer for Ghansoli Division and Deputy District Collector. The incident occurred while Gode was performing constitutional duties related to the upcoming polls," a release of the NMMC election department said.

"The accused person exerted illegal pressure on the election process through multiple channels. He reportedly contacted the Returning Officer on her private mobile phone and WhatsApp to issue threats. Malicious and defamatory content was circulated online to tarnish the reputation of the officer and interfere with her work," it said.

The act was categorized as a deliberate attempt to compromise the fairness and sanctity of the democratic process, following which a criminal case was registered at the local police station on the complaint filed by the Ghansoli Division Election Office, the release added.

A police official said a probe is underway in the case, though no arrest has been made as yet. PTI COR BNM