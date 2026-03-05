Man booked for trying to kill mother during argument in Badlapur

Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly trying to kill his mother amid an argument in their house in Badlapur in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the early hours of March 2, the Badlapur East police station official said.

"Milind Vyapari (36) tried to strangle his 56-year-old mother during an argument over some recorded message getting deleted from his mobile phone. He tried to strangle her with a vest. A case has been registered for attempt to murder and efforts are on to nab the accused," the official said. PTI COR BNM