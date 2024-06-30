Man booked for unnatural sex with wife; his kin named in FIR for harassment

Thane, Jun 30 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against a man for subjecting his wife to unnatural sex and six of his relatives, including parents, for harassing her, an official said on Sunday.

The 28-year-old woman from Bhiwandi told the police that the alleged crimes were committed between July and November of last year, but she did not give the reason for the delayed complaint.

The woman said her 34-year-old husband subjected her to unnatural sex despite objecting to it, while her father-in-law touched her inappropriately.

She also alleged that her in-laws, including four women, harassed her for not giving them the jewellery that she had got from her parents, said the official from Bhoiwada police station citing the FIR registered on Saturday. PTI COR NR