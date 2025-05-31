Man booked for urinating on signboard of 'Shivsrushti' theme park's gate in Pune

Pune, May 31 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 59-year-old man for allegedly urinating on the signboard placed at the gate of 'Shivsrushti' theme park dedicated to Shivaji Maharaj, located at Ambegaon Budruk here, in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by Navnath Amrale, the Bharti Vidyapeeth police registered the case against Amol Arun Kulkarni, an official said.

"The complainant was returning home along with his friend when around 3 am he spotted a man urinating on the signboard placed at a gate of Shivsrushti. When the complainant confronted the man, the latter arrogantly said - 'Do whatever you want to do'. His wife was also present at the spot," he said citing the FIR.

The complainant and others then took Kulkarni to the police station, where members of a Maratha outfit demanded strict action against the accused.

The case was registered against the couple under section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.