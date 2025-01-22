Man booked for voyeurism in Thane

Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 43-year-old man for allegedly peeping through the window of a woman's house in Thane district of Maharashtra while she was taking bath, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place at Parshuramwadi in Kalyan area on Monday morning, he said.

Following a complaint by the 35-year-old woman, an FIR was registered against the accused under section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official from Kolsewadi police station said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added. PTI COR GK