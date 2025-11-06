Man booked in abetment of suicide case in Telangana dies while trying to escape from train

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old man booked in an abetment of suicide case in Telangana died after jumping off a train in Vangani in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

Prakash Jaleshwar Rai, a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, jumped off from Rajkot-Secunderabad Express between Kalyan and Karjat stations on Tuesday evening, he said.

"He was being escorted by a Telangana police team to Hyderabad from Surat. He was booked by Dundigal police in Telangana in April after a woman with whom he was in a relationship committed suicide when she got pregnant and he refused to marry her," the official said.

"Initially Telangana police informed us that Rai had jumped off the train to commit suicide. However, in a subsequent statement, the officers claimed he was trying to escape," the official added. PTI ZA BNM