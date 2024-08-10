Man booked in Dombivali for flashing two children

Thane, Aug 10 (PTI) A man was booked in Dombivali in Thane district under POCSO Act provisions for allegedly flashing two children, a police official said on Saturday.

Pravin Anand Patil flashed the two children, both 12 years of age, when they were returning home after buying some items from a nearby shop on Friday, the Manpada police station official said.

Patil has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act but is yet to be arrested, the official added. PTI COR BNM