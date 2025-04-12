Man booked in Kerala for pronouncing triple talaq over phone

Malappuram: A case has been registered against a man for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq via phone to his wife here a couple of days ago, police said on Saturday.

The husband called on the woman's father's phone to pronounce the triple talaq, according to her complaint.

An FIR was lodged on the woman's complaint under sections 498A (cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC as well as provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, police said.

The woman, who is living separately from her husband, a native of Kondotty, for nearly a year has alleged that she was subjected to cruelty by him and his family when she was in her marital home, police said, explaining the reason for including provisions of the IPC.

The police also said that while the FIR was registered on the woman's complaint, further proceedings will be initiated only after verifying whether her claims were correct or not.

"For that we have seized the phone on which the husband had allegedly called and which contains the recording of the triple talaq being pronounced. We will verify it and then we will take further steps," an officer of the Women Cell, where the complaint was received, said.

The officer said that following verification, if required, some sections will be removed from the FIR.