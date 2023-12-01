Man booked in Latur for felling 50-foot tall Ashoka tree

Latur, Dec 1 (PTI) A man was booked in Latur on Friday for allegedly cutting down a 10-year-old Ashoka tree without permission from the civic body, an official said.
The 50-foot tall tree was located in front of Udyog Bhawan, he said.
On the complaint of the Latur Municipal Corporation, a case was registered at Shivajinagar police station against Tulsiram Dadarao Karad, the official informed.
"The municipal corporation has been working to increase green cover. Citizens should cooperate in this work. Do not cut down trees. If necessary, apply to the civic body regarding felling of trees. Without permission, if trees are cut down, strict action will be taken," the civic body said in a release. PTI COR BNM BNM