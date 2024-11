Latur, Nov 14 (PTI) A man was booked in Latur on Thursday for allegedly making offensive remarks against Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, a police official said.

Sub Inspector Sham Yedale identified the man as Shrikant Rathod, a resident of Nitur in Nilanga tehsil.

"He was booked after a person from the Maratha community alerted police. Rathod has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act," he said. PTI COR BNM