Man booked in Thane for raping minor daughter

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday.

In May 2022, when the family was residing at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, the 40-year-old man raped his daughter when she was asleep, the official from Shil-Daighar police station said.

He warned her of dire consequences if she informed about it to anyone. The accused also beat up his wife when she questioned him about the offence.

When some of the relatives enquired about the crime, the accused dismissed it as a false allegation by his daughter, the official said.

Three months back, the family shifted to Shil-Phata in Thane, where the man allegedly again raped his daughter a couple of times, he said.

The victim on Sunday approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police on Sunday registered a case against the accused on provisions for rape and other charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

A probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK