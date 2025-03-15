Kozhikode: A man has been booked by police after a video of his minor son driving an Innova car through a public road went viral on social media platforms.

In that reel, the 13-year-old boy could be seen driving through a road, reportedly near his house in Chekkiad in this north Kerala district.

A police officer said though the video had been uploaded on the social media in October last year, it came to their notice only recently and they soon registered a case this week.

The boy's father was identified as Naushad, 37, and he was booked for allegedly giving the vehicle to his minor son for driving, he said.

"The accused had uploaded the reel on social media in October. Somebody has shared the visuals in our Subhayathra portal recently and we soon initiated action as there was a clear offence," the officer said.

"Subhayathra" is an initiative of the Kerala police to report traffic offences.

The man was booked under BNS 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, he said.

Police said Naushad had been accused of driving a car with his son sitting on its top earlier. Visuals of that misadventure went viral on social media too. But a case could not be booked on him as that happened within the premises of his house, not on a public road, police said.