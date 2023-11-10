Man, brother killed after being hit by car in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A man and his brother were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a car here, police said on Friday.

Sandeep Vishwakarma (45) and his brother Pradeep (27) were returning home from their shop on a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding car near Jail Road on Thursday night, Additional Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra said.

The duo were rushed to hospital where Sanddep was declared dead and later Pradeep succumbed during treatment, police said.

The car driver fled from the spot after the accident. Efforts are on to arrest him, they said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN NB