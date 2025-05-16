Man ''brutally assaults'' octogenarian in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala), May 16 (PTI) An 88-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after her grandson "brutally assaulted" her at their house in Payyannur, police said on Friday.

The victim, Karthyayini, a native of Kandankaly, is currently undergoing treatment at a state-run medical college with serious injuries to her head and limbs.

According to police, the grandmother had been living with the family of Riju, the accused grandson.

The elderly woman had been suffering from age-related ailments, and Riju did not like his maternal grandmother staying at their home, police said.

Riju's mother received the ancestral home after partition, and so Karthyayini, who was unwell, had been staying with them.

The assault came to light after a home nurse noticed injury marks on the elderly woman’s body.

The Payyannur police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and will initiate further proceedings soon.