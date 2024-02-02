Man burns wife for stopping him from drinking alcohol in Delhi's Dabri

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman was set on fire by her husband for fighting with him over his drinking alcohol in Dwarka's Dabri area, police said on Friday.

The husband, Narender, poured kerosene on his wife Banita on Thursday and set her on fire, an officer said. Narender has been arrested, he added.

"With the help of the neighbours, the fire was doused and Binita was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. She has received 20 per cent burns," the officer said.

According to police, Binita was upset with her husband over his drinking habit and the couple often fought over the issue.

The neighbours told police that the couple had a fight on Thursday too, after which Narender tried to kill her.

The husband has been booked under charge of attempted murder, said police. PTI ALK ALK VN VN