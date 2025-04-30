Man burnt alive, wife critical after bike-truck collision leads to fire on Rajasthan highway

Kota (Rajasthan) Apr 30 (PTI) A man was burnt alive and his pregnant wife was left critically injured when his motorcycle collided head-on with a truck, which went up in flames on Kota-Indore national highway in Jhalawar district, police said on Wednesday.

The young couple was headed to Jhalawar district hospital on Tuesday when the accident happened around noon near the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border.

Following the crash, Bherulal Meghwal (22) came under the truck while his wife Ashabai (20) was flung in the air, assistant sub-inspector at Raipur police station Balchand said.

Both the truck and the bike caught fire and even though passersby rushed in to help, the fire engulfed the truck within seconds and Meghwal was burnt alive.

The truck driver who also received minor burn injuries fled after the accident but was detained later Tuesday evening.

Ashabai, who was pregnant, sustained around 40-50 per cent burn injuries in the accident and was under treatment at a hospital in Jhalawar, the officer said.

The remains of the deceased were handed over to family members and a case was lodged against the truck driver, the ASI said. PTI COR SKY SKY