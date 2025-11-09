Man burnt to death as car catches fire after hitting divider in TN

Tiruvarur, (Tamil Nadu), Nov 9 (PTI) A 28 year-old-man was burnt to death after his car hit a divider and caught fire on the state highway in Thiruthuraipoondi, the police said on Sunday.

Mohammed Rafiq was returning to his hometown Tiruvarur after visiting his wife in Pudukottai district, when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to high speed.

"... while traveling on the state highway this morning at around 2.25 am he lost control of his vehicle due to high speed and crashed into a road divider," a senior police official at the Thiruthuraipoondi Police Station told PTI.

"Due to the impact, the car burst into flames and he was charred to death as the door got jammed and he was unable to escape." A case was registered investigation is on. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH