Man buys necklace worth Rs 10 lakh with 'gold coins' from jewellery shop, booked

Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) An unidentified man allegedly cheated a jewellery shop saleswoman in Dombivli city of Thane district by purchasing a necklace of Rs 10.33 lakh in exchange for fake gold coins, police said on Tuesday.

"On August 30, an unidentified man visited a jewellery shop in Dombivli where the complainant was working. He told the saleswoman that it was his wife's birthday and purchased a gold necklace worth Rs 10,33,735," a police officer said. The man convinced the staffer to accept "gold coins" instead of cash or a card.

The coins later turned out to be fake during scrutiny, the officer added.

Police registered an FIR under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against the unidentified accused.

Police are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the shop and nearby areas to trace the man. PTI COR NSK