Man called for questioning found hanging in police station room

Seraikela (Jharkhand), May 9 (PTI) A middle-aged man, who was summoned for questioning in connection with a case on Friday, was found hanging in a room of the police station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, an officer said.

Police had summoned Anil Mahato (50), a cosmetic shop owner, to come to the Adityapur police station on Thursday after a minor girl's stepmother had registered a complaint accusing Mahato of inciting her daughter against her.

Mahato had not turned up on Thursday. On Friday, he came to the Adityapur police station. In the course of preliminary investigation, police found some objectionable chats between Mahato and the girl, the officer claimed.

The investigating officer, however, had to go to hospital for some official work when Mahato tore off a blanket and used it to hang himself in the room of the police station, the officer said.

The police rushed Mahato to Tata Main Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

When contacted DIG (Kolhan) Manoj Ratan Chothe confirmed the death of the man in the police station.

The DIG told PTI that Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kuman Lunayat has been asked to conduct a thorough investigation in this regard.

"We will conduct an in-camera autopsy in the presence of a magistrate", the DIG added. PTI BS RG