Man calls police about bomb threat at Mumbai airport after quarrel with wife; detained for hoax call

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was apprehended on Tuesday for making a hoax call to the Mumbai police's control room about a bomb threat at the international airport here, officials said.

The accused, Manjeet Kumar Gautam who is a resident of Sakinaka in Andheri East, told the investigators that he made the hoax call out of frustration following an argument with his wife, they said.

"Gautam called the main control room of the city police around 9 am on Tuesday, and told them that there would be a blast at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIMA) around 2 pm," an official said.

The control room staff immediately informed the senior authorities and a probe was launched, he said.

"The police teams then traced the call to the Andheri MIDC area, following which teams from the MIDC and Sahar police stations apprehended Gautam," he said.

Gautam, a tailor by profession, was brought to the police station and a notice under section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was issued to him, the official said, adding that further preventive action was being taken against him.

Gautam made the call to the police control room as he was frustrated after a heated argument with his wife, the official said.

A non-cognisable case was registered against Gautam at the Azad Maidan police station, and further investigation into the case is underway, he said. PTI DC NP