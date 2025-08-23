Man carries stillborn foetus to collectorate claiming medical negligence; hospital sealed

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A man carried a stillborn foetus in a bag to the district collectorate on Friday, alleging that medical negligence by a private hospital was responsible for it. The district administration has launched a probe and sealed the hospital.

A video of the man holding the bag while speaking to the officials at the collector's office has surfaced online .

Vipin, a resident of Nausar Jogi village, reached the collectorate on Friday and told officials, including Chief Development Officer (CDO) Abhishek Kumar and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Santosh Gupta, that negligence by doctors at Goldar Hospital in Mahewaganj caused the death and has left his wife, Rubi, in a critical condition.

District Magistrate (DM) Durga Shakti Nagpal ordered the hospital to be sealed and directed that all admitted patients be shifted to nearby health centres.

"I have instructed officials to closely monitor the health of Vipin's wife and ensure she receives proper treatment," said the DM, who told Vipin that his wife’s medical expenses would be borne personally by her.

Rubi has since been admitted to another hospital, and her condition is reported to be improving.