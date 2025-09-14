Man carrying live cartridge arrested at Lucknow airport

Lucknow, Sep 13 (PTI) A man was arrested at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport in Lucknow after a live cartridge was found in his luggage on Saturday, police said.

The accused, identified as Irfan Ahmed (27), hails from Malikpur village in Prayagraj district's Nawabganj police station area, a statement read.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.40 am during a routine security check.

According to a complaint filed by a screening supervisor at the airport, a single 8mm live cartridge was discovered in Ahmed's bag.

Following the discovery, a case was registered, and the police took Ahmed into custody.