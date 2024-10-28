Man caught burning effigy close to Bihar CM's residence

Patna, Oct 28 (PTI) An unidentified person on Monday set fire to an effigy close to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's official residence, dodging the high security in the area and sending the administrative machinery into a tizzy.

Advertisment

The high drama unfolded at a time when 1, Anne Marg was teeming with VIPs, with many Union ministers, state ministers and members of Parliament and state legislature were attending an NDA meet called by Kumar.

As he was dragged along by police officials, the protester, who had his head shaven, screamed that he was upset over the "murder" of his mother in which a "leader of the BJP" was allegedly involved.

"All police officials, from the SHO of the police station concerned to the district police, are conniving to protect the ruling party leader", the person claimed.

Advertisment

Police officials present on the spot said they had "no inkling" that such a drama would be enacted by the person, whose screams suggested that he was a resident of Danapur, on the outskirts of the city.

They declined to divulge further, stating that they were "not authorised" to speak to the media and higher ups will come up with details of the case upon investigation. PTI NAC MNB