Man caught in compromising position in viral video; BJP refutes speculation he is with ruling party

Mandsaur (MP), May 22 (PTI) A purported video showing a man from Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh in a compromising position with a woman has gone viral, though the BJP rejected speculation that he was linked to the ruling party.

The man has been identified as Manoharlal Dhakad, the national secretary of the Dhakad Mahasabha registered in Ujjain.

The Mahasabha has issued a statement saying it had sacked him from the post.

Dhakad's wife is a BJP-backed district panchayat member and is currently representing Ward No. 8 of Mandsaur District Panchayat.

The video is said to be from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and was reportedly shot on May 13.

The white car seen in the video, as per transport department records, is registered in the name of Manoharlal Dhakad.

Attempts to contact Dhakad for his comments failed.

"Dhakad is from the village Bani, but he is not a primary member of the BJP. His wife Sohan Bai is a member of the district panchayat. It is not known if Manoharlal has become a member of the party through online, " Mandsaur BJP district president Rajesh Dixit told PTI.

Dixit said he has heard that the obscene video is from the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.