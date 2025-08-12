Man caught on camera assaulting father in Nagpur; cops warn him

Nagpur, Aug 11 (PTI) A shocking video of a young man assaulting his father in front of his mother over a "family matter" in Nagpur city surfaced on social media on Monday.

As the video went viral, police traced the man, a resident of Shanti Nagar, and counselled him though no complaint was lodged by the victim, officials said.

The footage shows the elderly man sitting on a sofa while his son repeatedly slaps, pulls his hair and grabs him by the neck. The man's mother is seen sitting nearby during the incident.

The Shanti Nagar police traced the house where the incident took place and met the victim, who claimed such an incident had never happened before and refused to file a complaint.

The mother told police it was a "family matter" and questioned their visit.

Despite no complaint, police officials sternly warned the son and counselled him, stating violence towards parents would not be tolerated. PTI COR RSY