Man caught on CCTV kicking five-year-old playing outside home in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 19 (PTI) A five-year-old boy was injured after he was allegedly kicked by a neighbour while playing near his uncle’s house, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Thyagarajanagar on December 14.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the child, identified as Neev Jain, playing badminton with other children outside the house when a man approached him from behind and suddenly kicked him.

The impact caused the boy to fall to the ground. The man was then seen casually walking away from the spot without offering any help or showing concern, the footage showed.

Police said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the accused is suffering from a mental health disorder and is undergoing treatment.

According to police, in her complaint, the boy’s mother, Deepika Jain, stated that she had visited her elder brother Manoj’s house on December 14.

At around 1.10 pm, while her son was playing with other children near the house, a resident of the neighbouring house, identified as Ranjan, allegedly kicked the child without provocation.

As a result, the boy fell and sustained bleeding above the eyebrow and abrasions on his hands and legs, she said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused was arrested and later released, a senior police officer said. PTI AMP SSK