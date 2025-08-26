Man caught with over 4 kg of hybrid cannabis at Cochin airport

Kochi, Aug 26 (PTI) A 27-year-old Thrissur native was caught with over four kilograms of hybrid cannabis at the international airport here on Tuesday.

The man arrived here from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur and as part of the routine "profiling" done by the Customs, his baggage was checked, an official said.

The hybrid cannabis was found packed in four vaccum sealed packets to ensure there is no smell, the official said.

The man was taken into custody and is currently being questioned to find out whether anyone else was also involved in the drug trafficking, he said.

The accused has several criminal cases pending against him and returned from Bangkok after a short stay of one week.

"He had gone there to get the drugs. It is worth over Rs 4 crore in the international market," the official added.