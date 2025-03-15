Man celebrating Holi with friends stabbed in Mumbai, one held

Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) A 29-year-old Mumbai resident celebrating Holi with his friends was attacked with a sharp weapon by a man in the city’s Borivali area, police said on Saturday.

Accused Akash Shinde (27) targeted victim Mallesh Narasayya Gattappa on Thursday late at night, an official said.

During ‘Holika Dahan’, Gattappa was engrossed in a conversation with a few friends when Shinde arrived.

Shinde, who reportedly had past enmity with the complainant, picked an argument with him and assaulted him with a sharp weapon, the official said.

On Gattappa’s complaint, Borivali police registered a case of attempt to murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act and later arrested Shinde, he added. PTI ZA NR