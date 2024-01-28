Man charged under 'dangerous persons' act in Latur, sent to jail

Latur, Jan 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old man facing serious cases for murder and extortion was charged under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA) in Latur and sent to jail, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Pawan Jadhav, is facing cases on charges of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, damage to property, armed robbery, and carrying sharp weapons under the Indian Penal Code.

"The order to jail him under MPDA was issued by district collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, and the action was taken on January 25. This is the fifth time such action has been taken in Latur district under this Act," the official said.

The Act empowers the district magistrate and the commissioner of police to exercise its provisions. PTI COR NSK