Man charred to death, 3 injured in accident in Odisha

Phulbani, Jan 17 (PTI) One person was charred to death and three others suffered burn injuries, after a speeding car collided head-on with an autorickshaw in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Dadpaju village on the outskirts of Phulbani town. Following the collision, both vehicles caught fire, they said.

A fire services team from Phulbani rushed to the spot, rescued the injured and doused the flames, a police officer said.

The driver of the autorickshaw died on the spot, while the car driver fled the scene, he said.

The injured were taken to a local hospital, where the condition of three persons was stated to be critical, an attending doctor said.

The Phulbani Sadar Police have launched an investigation into the incident.