Man charred to death as car catches fire in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jun 7 (PTI) A man was burnt to death after his car caught fire at a beach area in this north Kerala district on Friday, police said.

The incident was reported from the Konnad beach area at around 12 noon, they said.

The man, in his 50s, who was the driver of the car, was unable to be saved by the people in the area when the car caught fire, allegedly because he could not release his seatbelt.

The car burst into flames as soon as it caught fire. There was only one person in the car. By the time the fire department personnel arrived, the car was completely engulfed in flames. PTI TGB TGB ANE