Man charred to death as car catches fire in UP's Mathura

Mathura (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) A man was charred to death on Saturday after the CNG car he was travelling in caught fire here, police said.

The incident occurred in the Mant area of Mathura district, and the deceased was identified as Ankit (25).

"The victim's body was recovered in a fully burnt state, and the car was completely destroyed," Circle Officer Ashish Sharma said.

The incident was caused by overhead high-tension electric wires falling onto the vehicle, he added.

Police said the body has been sent for a postmortem, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR CDN ANM ANM AMJ AMJ