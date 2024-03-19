Man charred to death in bus fire in Gurugram's Manesar

Gurugram, Mar 19 (PTI) A man was charred to death in the IMT-Manesar area when several vehicles parked in a lot caught fire, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, three vehicles, including a double-decker bus, caught fire late Monday night. It took five fire tenders to bring the blaze under control.

At around 11 pm, police received information that a bus parked outside plot number 56 of Sector 3 in IMT-Manesar had caught fire.

By the time police reached the spot, the fire had spread to two other vehicles, completely gutting all three of them.

Owing to the dark, police deferred the search of vehicles till morning.

In the morning, when a police team searched them, it found a charred body inside one of the vehicles.

Police are yet to identify the person and ascertain the cause of fire.

They are interrogating the locals around for any clues in the cause of the fire, as well as exploring the CCTV footage of the area.

"We are investigating the reason for the fire. At present, the body has not been identified. It has been sent to the mortuary," ACP Manesar Surender Singh said. PTI COR VN VN