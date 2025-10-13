Man charred to death in fire in Delhi's Tilak Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out at a house in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on Monday, police said.

The fire, which had engulfed the ground floor of the building, was brought under control after efforts by the fire officials. Sunil Kumar Ginotra, a resident of Vishnu Garden, died in the fire.

According to police, a PCR call was received regarding a fire at a house in Tilak Nagar, following which a team from the local police station and the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot.

"During inspection, Ginotra was found inside the premises with severe burn injuries. He was declared dead at the spot. His body has been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital for postmortem examination," said a police officer.

A senior police officer said preliminary inquiry suggests the fire started due to a short circuit in the office-cum-godown located on the ground floor of the building.

"The deceased was alone at the time of the incident. There are no indications of foul play so far. However, the exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after forensic examination," the officer added.

Police said the property where the incident took place belongs to Ginotra's cousin. The crime and forensic teams have inspected the site and collected samples for analysis.