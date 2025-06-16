Man chased through streets, shot dead at public square in Nagpur; accused surrenders

Nagpur, Jun 16 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was shot dead at a public square in Nagpur, following which the alleged killer surrendered, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place at 10:30am on Sunday near Gandhi statue square in Khapa in Saoner tehsil, the official said.

"Chetan Ashok Gagate was killed by Arjun Sheshrao Niley (27), who chased him through the streets and fired multiple shots before shooting him at close range. While three shots missed the target, the fourth hit Gagate after he fell. He died in a nearby hospital," the Khapa police station official said.

"Niley surrendered after the incident. The gun has been recovered. The two had an old dispute. Gagate had stabbed Niley during an argument earlier. Two days ago, they again had an altercation, which resulted in the killing," he said. PTI COR BNM