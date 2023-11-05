Man cheated of Rs 3 lakh in foreign currency exchange fraud; 3 booked

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 3 lakh by offering him foreign currency in exchange at a cheap rate in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The accused approached the 34-year-old victim, a resident of Dombivli town, and offered him Dirhams at a cheap exchange rate.

The victim then gave Rs 3 lakh to the accused on Friday. The accused subsequently gave 'Dirhams' in exchange, but the victim later found many blank paper pieces in the foreign currency note bundle, an official from Vishnu Nagar police station said.

The victim filed a complaint on Saturday based on which an FIR was registered against the three persons under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention).

A probe was on into the case, the police added. PTI COR GK