Man cheated of Rs 32 lakh in online fraud

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) A 53-year-old man from Navi Mumbai area was cheated of Rs 32.63 lakh by unidentified persons in an online fraud, police said on Friday.

The fraudsters, who contacted the complainant last month, asked him to carry out simple online `tasks' for lucrative remuneration, said an official of Navi Mumbai cyber police.

They also asked him to transfer money to different accounts.

The complainant ended up transferring a total of Rs 32,63,352 before realising that he was being taken for a ride.

After he lodged a complaint on Wednesday, the cyber police registered an FIR for cheating under IPC section 420 and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and further probe is on, the official said. PTI COR KRK