Man cheated of Rs 34 lakh by ‘woman’ he met on matrimonial website

Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) A 30-year-old man from Thane was allegedly cheated of nearly Rs 34 lakh by a “woman” he met on a matrimonial site who lured him into investing in a fraudulent scheme, police said on Wednesday.

In his complaint to the Kapurbawdi police station, the man said he came into contact with a user with the name Archana Gowda on a popular online platform that helps individuals find suitable marriage partners.

According to police, the accused, whose full identity and address are not yet known, shared mobile numbers and developed a “relationship” with the complainant.

Between December 26, 2025 and February 13, 2026, the fraudster allegedly persuaded the man to invest in “cryptocurrency” through a website link, promising high returns.

“The complainant subsequently realised that the investment platform was fake and that he had been cheated of Rs 34,10,300,” a police official said.

A case was registered on Tuesday at Kapurbawdi police station, he said, adding that a probe is underway to trace the fraudster and track the money trail. PTI COR NR