Man cheated of Rs 39.8 lakh by woman he met on matrimonial site in Thane district

Thane, May 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly duped of Rs 39.8 lakh by a woman he met on a matrimonial site after she lured him to invest in Forex trading, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint by the Kalyan-based businessman, the police on Friday registered a case under section 318 (4) (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, an official said.

He said the complainant got acquainted with the accused on a matrimonial site, and during their conversation on WhatsApp, she lured him to invest in Forex trading through a company and provided him with a link.

The accused woman assured him of income in USD and made him invest Rs 39.8 lakh between March 15 and April 25, the official said.

When the complainant did not get any returns on his investment, he realised he had been conned and approached the police, he said, adding that a probe is underway. PTI COR ARU