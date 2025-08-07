Man cheated of Rs 5 lakh with promise of TC job in railways

Thane, Aug 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old man in the district was cheated of Rs 5 lakh by a person by promising to get him a job as a ticket collector in the railways, police said on Thursday.

Vishal Vasant Niwate (37), the accused, has already been arrested in another case.

As per Prathamesh More, a resident of Kalyan, he paid Niwate a total of Rs 5 lakh between January 10 and February 2 through UPI apps, said assistant inspector Pravin Bakal of Khadakpada police station.

When More did not get any appointment letter and the accused gave him evasive replies, he filed a complaint a few days ago.

"We have registered a case under sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 336(3) (forgery of electronic records) and 340(2) (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," the official said.

Vishal Niwate is currently in judicial custody in another case registered at Manpada police station and police suspect that he may have cheated others using the same method, API Bakal said. PTI COR KRK