Man cheated with promise of govt job; fake interview held inside Mantralaya

Nagpur, Sep 9 (PTI) Police have arrested a man who, along with six others, allegedly cheated several people of lakhs of rupees by promising them jobs as junior clerks at Mantralaya, the headquarters of the Maharashtra government, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused even conducted fake interviews of job aspirants inside the Mantralaya itself, and medical tests at a government hospital.

The arrested accused was identified as Lawrence Henry (45), resident of Mhalginagar.

As per Rahul Tayde, the complainant, Henry and his associates collected money from him in installments, promising a government job.

They even took him for a medical examination at J J Hospital, Mumbai, and conducted a fake interview inside a cabin in the Mantralaya, where a nameplate of `Shilpa Udapure' was displayed.

He was given a fake identity card which allowed him to enter the ministry where he was supposed to work. However, no appointment letter was ever given, he stated in his complaint at Hudkeshwar police station, following which Henry was arrested last week.

Tayde claimed at a press conference here that the gang might have cheated more than 200 unemployed youths in Maharashtra, with complaints already registered in Hudkeshwar, Chandrapur and Wardha.