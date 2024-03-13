Man chops off woman's hand in UP, held

Unnao (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) A man allegedly chopped off a woman's hand apparently after her family fixed her marriage with someone else.

Accused Rinku has been arrested in connection with the Tuesday evening incident that happened in a village in Unnao district, police said.

Circle Officer Arvind Kumar said Rinku had called the 20-year-old woman to a secluded area. An argument broke out between them and, in a fit of rage, Rinku attacked her with a farm trowel and chopped off her left hand.

According to sources, Rinku was having an affair with the woman and was angry that her family had fixed her marriage with another man.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

"Rinku was arrested a few hours after the incident. We have lodged an FIR regarding the matter and started an investigation," CO Kumar said. PTI COR CDN HIG NB