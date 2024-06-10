Man claimed to be TMC worker shot dead in Bengal

Kolkata, Jun 10 (PTI) A man, claimed to be a Trinamool Congress worker, was shot dead at Hariharpara in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, police said on Monday.

The mother of the deceased said his son Sanatan Ghosh was a TMC worker and claimed that the killing was related to a land-related tussle with some persons in the locality.

The police are investigating whether there was any political connection or personal enmity over land ownership that caused the murder, an officer said.

Ghosh, in his 30s, was riding a motorbike with two others on Sunday night when a car, apparently waiting for him, rammed into the two-wheeler.

He was shot from close range by the car-borne assailants after he fell from the motorbike.

When Ghosh was taken to a hospital, doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

The police are trying to track down the assailants, who fled after the shooting. PTI AMR NN