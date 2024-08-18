Man claiming to be Agniveer, five others held for Rs 50 lakh robbery in Bhopal

Bhopal, Aug 18 (PTI) A 19-year-old man, who claimed to be an Agniveer, and five others were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in a robbery of valuables and cash worth Rs 50 lakh from a jewellery store in Bhopal, police said.

Prime accused Mohit Singh Baghel, hailing from Rewa district, has told the police that he is an Agniveer, a soldier on a short-term contract, and is currently posted in Pathankot, Punjab, said Shraddha Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (zone 2).

Bhopal Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra said they have recovered an identity card from Baghel. Police will contact Army authorities to verify the details, he said.

Baghel has told the police that he had come to Bhopal on leave to meet his friend Akash Rai in the city’s Mandideep area, said inspector Amit Soni of Bagsewania police station.

According to police, Baghel and Rai, both wearing helmets and with a firearm, entered a jewellery shop at Bagsewania late on August 13 night and robbed valuables and cash worth Rs 50 lakh.

The inspector said Baghel, Rai and four others, including a woman, have been arrested from Bhopal and Rewa in connection with the robbery.

Police sources said Baghel has studied up to BA second year, while Rai has completed BCom second year. PTI LAL NR